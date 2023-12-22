Vanderbilt University Has $1.34 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.90. 58,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,903. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

