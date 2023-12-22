Vanderbilt University Invests $1.93 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Tenable comprises about 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 85,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,163. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

