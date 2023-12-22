Vanderbilt University Purchases 3,468 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 71,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,152. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

