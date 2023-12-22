Vanderbilt University Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vanderbilt University lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.01. 17,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,027. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

