Vanderbilt University Sells 1,327 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanderbilt University cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

