Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

