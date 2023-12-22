Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 381,447 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

