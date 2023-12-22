Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 500,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

