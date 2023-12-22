Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

