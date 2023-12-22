Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.82. 78,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

