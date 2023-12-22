Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $486,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

