Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

