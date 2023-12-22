Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 47.4% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $183,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 452,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,317. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.