Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

