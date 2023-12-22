Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 666,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,581. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.