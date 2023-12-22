Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 18,297 shares.The stock last traded at $182.26 and had previously closed at $182.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.21.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.