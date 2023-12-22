Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 18,297 shares.The stock last traded at $182.26 and had previously closed at $182.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.21.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after buying an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

