Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Meredith Wealth Planning’s 10th Largest Position

Meredith Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,737,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 470,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

