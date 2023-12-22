Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 459,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 380,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

