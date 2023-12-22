Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

