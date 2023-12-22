Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.25. 240,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,465,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,767,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

