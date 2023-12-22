Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,465,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,355,000 after purchasing an additional 139,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

