Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 581,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

