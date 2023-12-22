Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 690,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,005. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

