Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

