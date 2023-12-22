Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 363,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,719. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

