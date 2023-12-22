Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

