Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.266 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous final dividend of $1.19.

