Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $148.71. 627,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,985. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.