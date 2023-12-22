Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

