Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Sells 58,860 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

