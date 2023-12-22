Veralto Co. (VLTO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of VLTO opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.