Veralto Co. (VLTO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Featured Articles

