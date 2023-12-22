VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Raised by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for about 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $205.24. 29,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,597. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

