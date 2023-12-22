VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,519,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.