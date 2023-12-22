VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET Group stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

