Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Now Covered by HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.