Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

