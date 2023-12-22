Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised to “Outperform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

