Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $61,738.34 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $695,190.16.

Wayfair Stock Up 5.3 %

W opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

