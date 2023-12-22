Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1,961.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Wayfair worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,566.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $695,190.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,502.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $810,393.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,566.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $68.14 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

