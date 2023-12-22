Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 14,565 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

