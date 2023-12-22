Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.09% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,250,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 281,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 206,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,009,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

