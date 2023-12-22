Weaver Consulting Group Has $417,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.