Weaver Consulting Group Invests $210,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

