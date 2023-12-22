Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

