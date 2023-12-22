Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,040 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:BMAR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

