Weaver Consulting Group Sells 130 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Oracle by 11.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $3,566,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 38.5% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 59.1% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

ORCL opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

