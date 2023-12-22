Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,825 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

