Weaver Consulting Group Sells 3,250 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $570.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

