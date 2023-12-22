Weaver Consulting Group Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

