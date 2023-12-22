Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
