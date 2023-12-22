Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.